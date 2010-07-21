Connectiviy Catches on in TV Sets

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.: Internet-connected TVs are becoming a major market force, according to market watcher DisplaySearch. Sets that feature Internet connectivity and support Digital Living Network Alliance capability make up 55 percent of the available models across Japan, China, India, Europe and North America, the company said.



DisplaySearch’s “Quarterly TV Design and Features Report” said the figure translates to 19 percent of flat-panel shipments for this year. As many as 119 million net-connected TVs are expected to be available by 2014, comprising 42 percent of TVs worldwide.



“We have seen DLNA as a solution in search of a problem for a long while, but with the surge in media streaming, the technology has found its place--creating business opportunities for TV set makers, broadcasters and retailers,” said Paul Gray, with DisplaySearch. “The internet video battleground will take place in the living room, with all facets of the TV supply chain trying to stake claims. As a result, the competition is creating attractive new viewing choices for consumers, which underpins the value of the TV’s network connection.”



Another continuing development in set technology is reduced energy consumption. LED backlights are expected to be included in 80 percent of LCD TVs shipped in 2014. Some sets being produced use only half the energy required by the ambitious 2013 California Energy Commission standard, DisplaySearch said. -- from TV Technology

