Conax launches entry-level content security

Norwegian content security vendor Conax is unveiling the Lite version of its Contego content security package at the Communicasia Exhibition in Singapore. The vendor claims to have incorporated all the essential security features of Contego in a slimmed-down, affordable version for smaller operators.

Contego itself is Conax's successor to previous systems including Conax CAS3, Conax CAS5 and Conax CAS7, based on a new design and architecture with a different look and feel incorporating Web services-based interfaces. Conax Contego, and the Lite version, are backward compatible with Conax CAS5 and Conax CAS7 smart cards.

Conax Contego also scales horizontally, meaning capacity and performance can be increased by adding additional hardware, enabling operators to begin with a basic installation and expand as needed to fit changing requirements and business models.