Comscore Introduces Dedicated Programmatic Targeting Division

NEW YORK—Comscore has launched a dedicated programmatic targeting business, Proximic by Comscore. The new division will offer a suite of ID-based and advanced contextual targeting solutions accessible via integrations with leading ad platform partners such as Basis Technologies, LiveRamp, SXM Media’s AdsWizz, Xandr’s Invest DSP, Yahoo! and others.

“We’ve always been dedicated to using our data and AI to empower marketers to effectively reach consumers and publishers to access privacy-forward monetization tactics. This new chapter marks an even bigger stage for us to showcase our strengths,” said Rachel Gantz, managing director, Proximic by Comscore. “As traditional targeting signals have rapidly declined, the addressability gap has widened, leaving advertisers looking for new cost effective tactics to hit reach goals. We are excited to be able to leverage the best data in the industry with innovative technologies to maximize the impact of programmatic campaigns.”

The launch is built on Comscore’s 2015 acquisition of Proximic, a company focused on contextual capabilities. Since that acquisition, Comscore has expanded on this technology to provide thousands of clients with real-time audience and content targeting segments, including their first-to-market Predictive Audiences to help reach consumers at scale through programmatic channels.

“The need in the marketplace for innovative, holistic targeting solutions that address the full bidstream, with and without IDs, has never been greater. Proximic by Comscore is not just about future-proofing, they’re raising the bar for what brands can expect from the performance of campaign targeting today,” said Steve Bagdasarian, executive vice president of growth, Comscore. “Given Proximic by Comscore’s market-leading targeting capabilities, it is important to invest in the brand to meet the needs of today’s programmatic environment.”