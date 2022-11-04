Comrex Unveils BRIC-Link III IP Audio Codec

DEVENS, Mass.—Comrex has announced BRIC-Link III, the latest addition to is BRIC-Link family of codecs first debuted at the 2022 NAB Show in April.

BRIC-Link III is an updated version of the codec that takes advantage of the latest improvements in IP audio transmission technology, the company said.

A true codec, BRIC-Link III offers a full-duplex stereo encoder and decoder in each box. A jitter buffer manager is incorporated that automatically balances delay and stability, dynamically increasing and decreasing delay based on network performance. BRIC-Link III offers a wide range of encoding algorithms, including stereo and mono linear mode, FLAC modes,

AAC/HE-AAC modes, Opus, G.722 and G.711, the company said.

Compatible with all Comrex IP audio codecs, BRIC-Link III also works with Gagl, a new audio contribution service available for purchase. Gagl turns any Comrex IP audio codec into a hub for up to five remote participants, it said.

BRIC-Link III includes CrossLock VPN technology, Comrex’s proprietary suite of reliability tools. In addition to bonding technology, CrossLock also includes a Redundancy Mode for mission-critical applications. BRIC-Link III can take advantage of HotSwap, meaning users can set a 4G/5G modem as a backup connection to only be engaged when the primary internet fails, it said.

An optional license to use the Comrex SwitchBoard private server that enables easy connections between IP codecs is available as a one-time purchase per codec, it said.

With a user-friendly HTML 5-based interface, BRIC-Link III has a compact chassis and can easily fit into a studio setup. A dual rack kit accessory for housing two BRIC-Link III codecs on a rack shelf side-by-side will be available for purchase, the company said.

Multiple operating modes, including normal (UDP), HTTP (Streaming Server, Icecast/Shoutcast, Multistreaming), RTP, TCP, IP Multicast and EBU 3326/SIP are available, it said.