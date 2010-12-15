Company 3 Adds More Blackmagic Color Correction



Blackmagic Design has announced that Company 3, a postproduction company with operations in New York City and Santa Monica, Calif., has installed eight Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve color correction systems.



“The new Resolve helps Company 3 stay ahead of the competition and gives our artists access to the best tool available,” said Stefan Sonnenfeld, Company 3's co-founder and principal colorist. “It brings Company 3 all the power and real-time color grading features we have come to rely on, as well as exciting additions such as new 3D features, support for RED workflows and a new user interface. Both our artists and our clients are very excited about the purchase.”



Four of the devices are being deployed at Company 3’s New York operation and the other four are installed in the Santa Monica facility. Company 3 has been relying on DaVinci Resolve technology for some time. The new units will be backing up existing systems in both of the company’s operations. Company 3 has previously employed DaVinci Resolve for color grading of such recent releases as “Alice In Wonderland,” “Robin Hood,” and “The Hurt Locker.”



