Commission appoints Greg Guice to Office of Legislative Affairs director

Greg Guice has been appointed director, Office of Legislative Affairs (OLA), at the FCC, FCC chairman Julius Genachowski announced Nov. 17.

Most recently, Guice served as acting director of OLA and as special counsel for House Affairs. Guice has worked as an FCC attorney for the past 12 years. He has experience in wireline, wireless and public safety issues.

Genachowski also appointed Christopher Lewis deputy director of OLA. Lewis previously served as acting deputy director and legislative analyst in the office. Prior to joining OLA, Lewis handled legislative affairs for the FCC’s National Broadband Plan team.