Commerce Spectrum Committee Schedules Open Meeting



WASHINGTON: The National Telecommunications and Information Administration division of the U.S. Department of Commerce has scheduled an open meeting of the Spectrum Management Advisory Committee. The group advises the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information on spectrum management policy matters.



The committee’s renewed 2011 charter states that it will focus on “how best to execute the mandate of the President’s spectrum initiative and specifically, the ‘Plan and Timetable to Make Available 500 MHz of Spectrum for Wireless Broadband,’ issued in October 2010.”



The meeting will be held on May 25, 2011, from 9 a.m. to noon, Eastern, at the U.S. Department of Commerce, 1401 Constitution Avenue, NW., Room 6029, Washington, D.C. 20230. Public comments may be mailed to Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee, National Telecommunications and Information Administration, 1401 Constitution Ave., NW., Room 4725, Washington, D.C. 20230, or e-mailed to spectrumadvisory@ntia.doc.gov.



-- Television Broadcast



