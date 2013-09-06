Coming soon! The September Digital Edition

Feature: Audio for mobile TV, iPads and iPods Showcase: Mineirão stadium Field Report: Ross Video’s Vision 2 and Vision 3

Exclusive articles and enhanced content are found only in the Digital Edition of Broadcast Engineering magazine. The September issue, due out next week, will include these three exclusive articles and more:

TC Electronic’s development department has systematically studied audio capabilities of mobile devices from Apple, Nokia, Samsung and Sony Ericsson to provide guidelines for optimum station handling of programs for mobile. Follow these guidelines for optimum processing of mobile content.

Find out more in our September Digital Edition.

Everything was new back in 1965 — or so it seemed. This was certainly an era when technology was transforming the planet and our perception of the worlds beyond it. However, that was more than 40 years ago, and state-of-the-art sports facilities like the 60,000-seat stadium located in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, have grown a bit long in the tooth in the intervening decades. When it was selected as one of the 12 host cities for the 2016 Olympics, Belo Horizonte officials considered their options and decided to tap the Walters-Storyk Design Group (WSDG) |Brazil to help develop and implement plans to significantly upgrade the Mineirão’s audio and video components.

Find out more about this FIFA-worthy update in our September Digital Edition.

TNDV Television is a Nashville-based mobile production company that primarily focuses on video and audio production for broadcast and entertainment events. It started with one small SD truck and has grown to five mobile production trucks that cross the country on any given week.

Learn more about the switchers they use in the September Digital Edition.

Subscribe today to get these exclusive articles and more with next week's September Digital Edition. Already a subscriber? Look for your copy delivered directly to your in-box.