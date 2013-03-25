Comic Relief's Big Chat with Graham Norton Uses Autoscript Teleprompters

LONDON—A broadcast from Television Centre Studio Three in London on March 7 used Autoscript teleprompters.



A six-screen system, including four 17 inch LED displays and two 5.6 inch Miniscript prompters was deployed for the six hour telethon Comic Relief's Big Chat with Graham Norton.



“The teleprompting system was set up on the Tuesday ahead of rehearsals on the Wednesday,” said Charlotte Latham, Head of Rentals at Autoscript. “This was a ten camera show of which six on-camera units were driven by an operator controlling a laptop PC running our WinPlus Prompting Software. The prompt script was routed via the studio control room to each camera in Studio Three. Live transmission took place from 7 p.m. on the Thursday right through to the small hours on Friday. The operator had to be on the ball and alert to sudden changes from production whilst supporting the presenters’ needs at all times.”



Graham Norton broke the world record for the most questions asked during a television chat show with a total of 175. During the program, viewers also donated £1,022,982 for Comic Relief.



Autoscript produces TFT flat screen on-camera prompters, including the LED backlit range, in sizes from 3.5 to 19 inches. These have greater clarity and higher contrast than earlier models and are more energy efficient.



Miniscript 5.6 has all the functions of its larger TFT cousins, including composite BNC and Hi-rose inputs. It weighs 480 grams and is intended for handheld ENG and Steadicam use.



