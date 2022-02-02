Comcast’s X1 Customers to Get 180 hours of 4K HDR Olympic Coverage

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has outlined a wide range of improvements in the Olympic coverage it will be delivering to X1, Flex and XClass TV customers, including 2,800+ hours of coverage, free access all the Olympic coverage on Peacock’s Premium tier, and improved user interfaces that will allow customers to access Olympic content simply by saying “Olympics” into their device’s voice remote.

X1 customers in most markets will be able to access an even greater array of features, including all of the 180 hours of 4K HDR and Dolby ATMOS sound coverage being produced by NBCU of the games.

“We’re making it easy for fans across the country to find their favorite Winter Olympics events and witness the incredible stories of Team USA and athletes across the world," said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president, consumer products and propositions, Comcast Cable. “Making this experience possible is our global technology platform which enables us to streamline innovation across our growing portfolio of entertainment devices, connecting millions of customers to the amazing moments and experiences only the Olympics can deliver."

Comcast’s Winter Olympics viewing experience will be available across the company’s U.S. entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, and feature a comprehensive Olympics hub making it easy for customers to find and watch every minute of the action, the operator said.

New features and capabilities for Comcast's X1 subscribers include: