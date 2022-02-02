Comcast’s X1 Customers to Get 180 hours of 4K HDR Olympic Coverage
By George Winslow
In addition to 2,800+ hours of content and the 4K video, customers will get an improved viewing experience, free access to Peacock’s Olympic coverage and content on a record number of platforms
PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has outlined a wide range of improvements in the Olympic coverage it will be delivering to X1, Flex and XClass TV customers, including 2,800+ hours of coverage, free access all the Olympic coverage on Peacock’s Premium tier, and improved user interfaces that will allow customers to access Olympic content simply by saying “Olympics” into their device’s voice remote.
X1 customers in most markets will be able to access an even greater array of features, including all of the 180 hours of 4K HDR and Dolby ATMOS sound coverage being produced by NBCU of the games.
“We’re making it easy for fans across the country to find their favorite Winter Olympics events and witness the incredible stories of Team USA and athletes across the world," said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president, consumer products and propositions, Comcast Cable. “Making this experience possible is our global technology platform which enables us to streamline innovation across our growing portfolio of entertainment devices, connecting millions of customers to the amazing moments and experiences only the Olympics can deliver."
Comcast’s Winter Olympics viewing experience will be available across the company’s U.S. entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, and feature a comprehensive Olympics hub making it easy for customers to find and watch every minute of the action, the operator said.
New features and capabilities for Comcast's X1 subscribers include:
- Personalized experiences across devices: On X1, customers can choose their favorite sports in just a few clicks to customize their Olympics destination, making it easier to find and set alerts for the live coverage and on demand highlights they care about most. Any favorited sports will carry over to the Xfinity Stream app, so customers will see the same personalized experience when accessing the Games on the go.
- Interactive schedule of events: X1 will feature a new interactive daily schedule for the Winter Games, giving customers one comprehensive and aggregated guide of all live and upcoming events airing across NBCUniversal’s networks and streaming services. Customers can filter the schedule by any of the 15 Olympic sports, tune directly to an event airing now, set a reminder, or schedule a DVR recording.
- 50+ editorially curated playlists: Curated and updated in real-time by Xfinity sports editors with top highlights, trending videos and breaking news, each playlist enables customers to lean in to choose the highlights they want to see or lean back and watch the stories of the Games unfold. The editors will create dedicated playlists for all 15 Olympic sports, unique playlists for the most-popular athletes, and curated themed playlists, such as “Gold Medal Moments,” “Best of Team USA,” “Record-Breakers,” “Epic Celebrations” and more.
- Live coverage in 4K HDR: X1 will offer customers access to all 180 hours of NBC’s 4K coverage with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, including live coverage of the nightly primetime show in most markets and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
