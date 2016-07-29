Comcast Testing HDR Set-Top Box
PHILADELPHIA—Comcast is currently conducting employee trials for its Xi5 set-top box that supports HDR. A company official said that trials are underway in a “few markets,” though the specific sites were not revealed. Comcast debuted the Xi5 at INTX this past year, and says that it is aiming to deliver the set-top to customers at some point later this year.
To read the full story, visit TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.
