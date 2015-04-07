Comcast Taps Elemental for Advanced DVR Services

PORTLAND, ORE. – Comcast has gone with Elemental Technologies, a supplier of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery based in Portland, Ore., to offer support for the X1 DVR with cloud technology.

Deployed last year, the X1 DVR allows customers to record TV shows and movies onto the cloud to be viewed either at home or on the go. According to Comcast’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering and Operations, Jason Press, Elementals video processing technology has been a key aspect of the X1 DVR.

“Elemental’s use of Linux OS, REST-based APIs and its integration with Cisco US hardware has improved our ability to quickly deploy our X1 DVR cloud-based services sourced from live channel lineups,” said Press.