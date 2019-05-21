Comcast, Spielberg Create VR Sphere in Philadelphia HQ

PHILADELPHIA—Looking like something that could have come out of one of his sci-fi films, Steven Spielberg—along with DreamWorks Animation, Universal Parks and Resorts, and Comcast Labs—has designed the Universal Sphere, a cross between virtual reality and a planetarium that is located on the second floor of the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia. The sphere is a 360-degree dome theater that shows a seven-minute immersive film and is now open to the public.

Described by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts as “virtual reality without the glasses,” the film is about the ideas that shaped the world and features, according to a report from Philly.com, depictions of a ship falling off the edge of the Earth and being blasted into outer space, among others.

The Universal Sphere is open to the public Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A reservation is required and can be made the same day via the Universal Sphere’s website. Tickets are free.

For more information, read the full story on Philly.com.