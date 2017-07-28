Comcast Slates Q3 Rollout of ‘Instant TV’
PHILADELPHIA—After testing its Instant TV (formerly known as Stream TV) in Chicago and Boston, Comcast is expecting to a broader rollout of its new service in the third quarter, according to Dave Watson, Comcast Cable president and CEO, in a company earnings call. The IP-delivered, in-home , in-footprint video service doesn't include a set-top box and is expected to target millennials. Initial reports on pricing range the service from $15 to $40, but official pricing has not been announced.
Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication Mulitchannel News.
