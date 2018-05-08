Comcast Preparing Cash Bid for Fox Assets: Report

Comcast is talking to bankers about getting financing for an all-cash bid for the assets 21st Century Fox has agreed to sell for $52 billion to the Walt Disney Co., according to Reuters.

The new bid would up the ante in what is developing into a battle among Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Comcast earlier this month made a bid for European satellite company Sky. Fox owns a big stake in Sky and its proposal to buy the remainder has been held up by British regulators.

[Read: Comcast's Sky Bid Could Lead To A Global OTT Service]

According to the report, Comcast is asking bankers to increase the loans it has to buy Sky so it can purchase the Fox assets as well.

Fox rejected an offer from Comcast that was 17% higher than Disney’s bid because of antitrust issues.

Under President Donald Trump, the Justice Department sued to prevent AT&T from acquiring Time Warner. A ruling in the case is expected next month.