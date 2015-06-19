Comcast Founder Ralph Roberts Dies at 95

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast founder and Chairman Emeritus, Ralph Roberts, has passed away at the age of 95.

Roberts founded Comcast in 1963 when he purchased a cable system in Tupelo, Miss. Comcast is currently one of the largest cable companies in the U.S. His son, Brian Roberts, currently serves as Comcast’s CEO.

“Ralph was a born entrepreneur, a visionary businessman, a philanthropist and a wonderful human being,” Comcast said in a statement. “Ralph built Comcast into one of America’s greatest companies and his vision and spirit have been at the heart of Comcast and our culture for 50 years. He will be truly missed. Ralph’s greatest love was his family, and our deepest sympathies go to his wife Suzanne and the entire Roberts family.”

American Cable Association President and CEO Matthew Polka also added: "Amid a digital revolution that disrupted and confused so many in the business world, Ralph Roberts saw the future clearly and encouraged Comcast to become a broadband and technology innovator benefiting industry and consumers here and around the world. At heart, Mr. Roberts was an entrepreneur like so many of our members, and we will miss his passion for our industry."

Roberts is survived by Suzanne Roberts, his wife of 70 years, his four children and eight grandchildren.