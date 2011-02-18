Comcast Announces Fulltime 3D Channel



Comcast has announced that it will be launching a new 24-hour 3D service, Xfinity, on Feb. 20. Inaugural programming plans include the 2011 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic and an MTV World Stage Kings of Leon concert.



“Whether it is a concert, sporting event or movie, Xfinity 3D brings the best seats in the house right to customers’ living rooms,” said Marcien Jenckes, senior vice president and general manager of video Services for Comcast. “As the leader in 3D, we will continue to bring our customers the best 3D content available today.”



The 3D channel launch is set for 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with the NHL match, followed by the Kings of Leon concert which will take place in Hamburg, Germany.



According to Comcast, plans are in place to offer subscribers such 3D viewing material as “movies documenting African safaris, haunted castles, the depths of the ocean, the surface of the sun, the age of dinosaurs and more, along with original programming that gives customers unique perspectives of events such as Chinese dragon dancing and rhythmic gymnastics.” Comcast is also planning to air additional concerts in 3D on the new Xfinity service.



