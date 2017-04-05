Comark & TeamCast Support ATSC 3.0 Cleveland Field Test

CLEVELAND—The National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Technology Association are preparing a field test for ATSC 3.0 in Cleveland and have announced they will be utilizing transmitter and exciter technology from Hitachi-Comark and TeamCast as part of the process.

TeamCast ATSC 3.0 exciter

The field test will use an experimental broadcast license provided by the FCC at a terrestrial station located in Cleveland and owned by Tribune Broadcasting’s WJW-TV. The general performance figures for the ATSC 3.0 transmissions are expected to assist U.S. broadcasters as they are going through the repacking process associated with the incentive auction.

An existing Comark transmitter has been selected and turned on for this trial. The transmitter includes an ATSC 3.0 high-end excited from TeamCast and radiates a 30kW ERP signal on channel 31.

The ATSC 3.0 field test is planned for the coming months.

