Colorist grades 'Mistresses' with Nucoda Film Master

Bristol, England-based facility Films@59 has used Digital Vision’s Nucoda Film Master to conform and grade BBC One’s new series “Mistresses.”

Produced by Ecosse Films, “Mistresses” delves into the tangled lives of four female friends and their relationships. The first of the four-part 60-minute drama aired Aug. 5.

Films@59 colorist Tony Osborne, who carried out the grade, knew from early discussions with the series producer Rhonda Smith and director of photography Alan Almond that they required a different look and feel from the first two episodes of the series, which had a glossy, glamorous sensibility and softer storylines. They also wanted to move away from film and go digital, opting for the RED digital camera system.

“The idea was to achieve a look that was darker and richer but without too much contrast and one that would not be overly saturated,” Osborne said. “From the start of the project, Alan said that he didn’t want the American look that you get with some dramas, which have vibrant, brash colours. He wanted a natural look; that was the premise throughout filming.”

Osborne used the Nucoda Film Master for three stages of the post-production process. The first stage was to carry out the data conform from the RED raw files processing out to log files. The second stage was the grade itself, and during the third stage, Osborne used elements of Nucoda Film Master’s DVO toolset to reduce shimmer and grain.

