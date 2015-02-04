Cognitive Networks Receives Third U.S. Patent for Real-Time Ad ID Technology

SAN FRANCISCO—Cognitive Networks announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the company patent No. 8,930,980 for its system and methodology for the automated real-time identification of content such as TV advertisements.



Cognitive’s Automatic Content Recognition technology includes pattern recognition subsystems that are able to identify and classify video segments including TV ads, public service announcements and other video segments of specific short durations that appear on a regular basis.

Cognitive Networks’ ACR technology facilitates the delivery of an integrated enhanced TV experience for TV viewers by enabling contextually related content to be displayed on Smart TVs in synchronization with related television programming. The viewing experience is enriched through more dynamic and engaging viewing capabilities.