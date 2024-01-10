Cogeco Media to Deploy Quickplay’s OTT Platform
It will use Quickplay's OTT platform for the next generation of its audio services
TORONTO—Cogeco Media, which is one of Quebec's largest radio broadcasters, has selected Quickplay's cloud-native, open-architecture OTT platform to power the development of a new generation of audio services that will offer access to content on multiple devices and provide better personalization and discovery for 5 million listeners.
"Cogeco Media needed technology and expertise that could help them seize new opportunities and future-proof their business," said Quickplay's chief business officer and co-founder, Paul Pastor. "Our collaborative approach is using the proven flexibility, extensibility, and scale of our platform to help the Cogeco Media team reshape audience experiences, create new content opportunities, and pivot to new business models."
"Personalized experiences that deliver high-quality content where, when, and how audiences want it is the future of audio." Jean-Sébastine Lemire, vice-president, entertainment radio strategies and digital platform at Cogeco Media. "Quickplay's innovative platform and their vast digital transformation experience will help us meet the rapid evolution of digital media and audience expectations head-on, and integrate new AI-powered features in the future."
The partnership with Quickplay will evolve Cogeco Media's platform into a one to one experience that will differentiate Cogeco Media's radio services with a number of new capabilities, including:
- Streamlined content delivery and management across 21 stations, multiple listening devices, languages, formats, and more, including availability on Apple CarPlay and Android Audio.
- An intuitive, visually appealing user interface and high-quality audio and on-demand experiences to improve user experiences.
- Fast, flexible development of new apps to address new audience needs.
- Upgraded metadata systems and processes to capitalize on opportunities based on audience insights.
- AI-driven content personalization to enhance user engagement.
- The Quickplay platform ultimately will leverage Cogeco Media's Google Cloud partnership to unlock generative AI capabilities including speech-to-text, annotations, transcript creation, and targeted content personalization for listeners.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.