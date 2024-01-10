Cogeco Media to Deploy Quickplay’s OTT Platform

TORONTO—Cogeco Media, which is one of Quebec's largest radio broadcasters, has selected Quickplay's cloud-native, open-architecture OTT platform to power the development of a new generation of audio services that will offer access to content on multiple devices and provide better personalization and discovery for 5 million listeners.

"Cogeco Media needed technology and expertise that could help them seize new opportunities and future-proof their business," said Quickplay's chief business officer and co-founder, Paul Pastor. "Our collaborative approach is using the proven flexibility, extensibility, and scale of our platform to help the Cogeco Media team reshape audience experiences, create new content opportunities, and pivot to new business models."

"Personalized experiences that deliver high-quality content where, when, and how audiences want it is the future of audio." Jean-Sébastine Lemire, vice-president, entertainment radio strategies and digital platform at Cogeco Media. "Quickplay's innovative platform and their vast digital transformation experience will help us meet the rapid evolution of digital media and audience expectations head-on, and integrate new AI-powered features in the future."

The partnership with Quickplay will evolve Cogeco Media's platform into a one to one experience that will differentiate Cogeco Media's radio services with a number of new capabilities, including: