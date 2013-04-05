Cobham Previews Solo Micro HD Camera Transmitter

LAS VEGAS —Cobham is previewing Solo Micro HD, a COFDM digital video transmitter and a new new HD MPEG4 IP encoder at NAB 2013.



According to Cobham’s Broadcast Systems Director Stuart Brown, the small size and low power consumption will make the Solo Micro HD make an excellent choice for high mobility sporting applications.



The Solo Micro HD transmitter employs MPEG encoding for excellent image quality retention, with integral COFDM modulation. It is ideal for establishing rugged wireless video links in any situation, including mobile and urban environments, and offers a typical range of 750m.



