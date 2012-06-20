Cobalt Digital Taps Gencom for Distribution

URBANA, ILL.: Chris Shaw, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Cobalt Digital, announced the appointment of Gencom Technology as Master Distributor for the Southeast Asia region.



Gencom Technology is a New Zealand-based engineering firm specializing in providing the latest technologies and complex media workflows to the broadcast, multimedia and telecommunications sectors. Founded in 1969, the company has offices and factories in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and South Africa.



Gencom and Cobalt Digital have already worked together on a variety of projects in recent years.



