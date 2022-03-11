CNN+ to Launch March 29, 2022

NEW YORK—CNN has announced its subscription streaming service CNN+ will debut on March 29, 2022 in the U.S., with early subscribers getting a half off lifetime deal of $2.99 if they subscribe directly with CNN+ within four weeks of launch.

Thereafter, CNN+ will be available for purchase at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. The early subs will be able to keep the $2.99 pricing for as long as they remain subscribers.

“March 29 will be an important day in the history of CNN and CNN+ will be a critical part of our future,” said Andrew Morse, CNN executive vice president, chief digital officer and head of CNN+. “I am so proud of the work our teams have done to ensure our world class journalism and storytelling comes to life on this new platform. We can’t wait for our subscribers to experience it.”

As previously announced, CNN will have a single CNN app that will offer access to both CNN+ and TV everywhere experiences, with easy navigation between the two.

In the single CNN app, CNN+ customers can explore a range of new live, on-demand and interactive content through editorially-curated and personalized experiences that suit their interests.

Pay TV customers can also enjoy the TV everywhere experience that includes linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN as well as a substantial on-demand offering available exclusively to pay TV customers.