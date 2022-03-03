CNN+ Offers Early Subs a $2.99 a Month for Life Deal
By George Winslow
NEW YORK—CNN has announced pricing for its CNN+ streaming service, with early subscribers that sign up within the first four weeks paying only $2.99 a month for life as long as they keep their account active and remain subscribers.
The regular price will be $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.
CNN+ offers subscribers three types of content: live, on-demand and interactive programming, including a whole new way to engage with CNN’s journalism and storytelling.
“The once in a lifetime 50% off offer allows everyone interested and eager to subscribe to CNN+ to have access to it at an enticing price – for life,” said Alex MacCallum, CNN Worldwide head of product and general manager for CNN+, “For less than a cup of coffee, subscribers will have access to live programming from some of the greatest journalists in the world, premium on demand content and Interview Club – our interactive offering that is unlike anything else available on any streaming service today.”
CNN will have a single CNN app that will offer access to both CNN+ and TVE experiences, with easy navigation between the two.
In the single CNN app, CNN+ customers can explore a range of new live, on-demand and interactive content through editorially-curated and personalized experiences that suit their interests. Pay TV customers can also enjoy the traditional TV everywhere experience, including access to CNN’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN as well as a substantial on-demand offering, which will be available exclusively to pay TV customers.
