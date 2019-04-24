CNN Joins Pluto TV Lineup

LOS ANGELES—CNN has joined the Pluto TV platform, which will offer a curated playlist of short-form digital content from the news network’s anchors and journalists, the Viacom-owned streaming TV service announced this week.

Pluto TV, one of the top free internet-based TV services in the country, will stream CNN original feature content to viewers. Programming will focus on lifestyle and culture, climate change and the environment and present original investigations and interviews.

“At a time when news cycles are never-ending, in a world that is constantly evolving, CNN’s coveted daily reporting and in-depth features are perfect for our audience to be informed, with immediacy, accuracy and ease,” said Amy Kuessner, Pluto TV SVP of content partnerships. “Pluto TV’s mission to ‘entertain the planet’ also means informing the planet of what is going on in the world, and there is no better partner than the most trusted name in news.”