CNN Enters Mixed Reality World Via Magic Leap

ATLANTA—CNN is giving its viewers the opportunity to interact with the latest news in a new way. The network has launched an app on Magic Leap One, which provides an interactive, mixed reality experience.

The app allows for the viewing of live TV, CNN shows, CNN originals and CNN films, with interacting news and information available while they watch. There will also be exclusive reporting, data and live video feeds from around the world.

To access the CNN app, users will launch it through “Screens” within Magic Leap One and sign in with their TV service provider. The app can be navigated through gesture control.

The launch of the CNN app on Magic Leap adds to CNN’s previous efforts with Oculus Rift.