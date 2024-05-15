CNN, ABC to Televise Two Presidential Debates

President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump have agreed to participate in two televised debates, the first of which will be hosted by CNN on June 17.

ABC will host the second on Sept. 10, which will be available on ABC, the ABC News Live streaming network and Hulu. It also said that it will make its debate available to simulcast on additional broadcast and streaming news networks in America.

The CNN debate will occur usually early, before both of the parties hold their official National conventions.

CNN will host the debate from its Atlanta studios in the crucial battleground state of Georgia. CNN said that the debate will air on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max and CNN.com.

To ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate, no audience will be present at the CNN debate. Moderators for the debate and additional details will be announced at a later date.

ABC News reported that information on moderators, format and additional details will be provided at a later date.

Both CNN and ABC said that to be eligible for participation the candidate must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline; agree to accept the rules and format of the debate; and receive at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet their standards for reporting.

Those conditions would currently make all the third party candidates ineligible.