CNBC Launches TV Everywhere App

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — CNBC announced the launch of the new CNBC App for the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch as part of NBCUniversal’s TV Everywhere cross-portfolio roll-out. The free, first-generation app features live streaming of all CNBC programming including “Squawk Box,” “Squawk on the Street,” “Fast Money,” “Mad Money With Jim Cramer” and more. It also provides a complete network programming schedule as well as a full suite of on demand content. This launch marks another step in NBCUniversal’s long-term strategy to provide both viewers and marketers a user-friendly way to engage with its content on multiple platforms.



For authenticated subscribers of participating cable, satellite and telco services, CNBC’s new app offers live, real-time streaming of its business day programming. Subscribers also have access to complete on-demand episodes of “Mad Money With Jim Cramer,” “The Suze Orman Show” and CNBC Prime programs including “The Profit,” “The Car Chasers” and “American Greed.”



In the coming months, CNBC will roll out a Flip Forward feature that will allow for both instant replay and jump-back ability on desktop to return to the start of a live program, enabling viewers to access the business news and information when they want it. Additionally, a pop-out video player will be introduced soon, which will allow users to choose their own frame size and position when viewing live programming on desktop.



TV Everywhere is available on an authenticated basis to subscribers of participating MVPDs. Viewers can access CNBC programming through a variety of digital touch points on PCs, mobile devices, tablets and as well as through the apps and websites of participating cable, satellite and telco services including AT&T U-verse® TV, Cablevision’s Optimum TV, Charter, Comcast’s Xfinity TV, Dish, Mediacom, Suddenlink, Verizon FiOS and Wide Open West (WOW). The network expects to add other MVPDs in the coming weeks.



Desktop TV Everywhere video consumption for CNBC programming has increased every consecutive month since becoming available in June of this year. In October, subscribers started the CNBC linear feed an average of 10 times, consuming 3.1 hours per person. (Source: Omniture Discover) The CNBC app will be available for Android devices early next year. The CNBC iOS app is available here.



