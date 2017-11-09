Clyburn Launches ATSC 3.0 Twitter Campaign

WASHINGTON—Twitter continues to be a hotbed for political action, as FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn has taken to the social media platform to share her concerns with the ATSC 3.0 rollout framework that FCC is scheduled to vote on Nov. 16. In a tweet, Clyburn said: “Remember when I asked as part of the #NextGenTV NPRM that there be complete assurances that #consumers will not be burdened w/ unwanted, unexpected costs? Not looking good despite nxt week’s @FCC action.

Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.