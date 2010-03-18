Clive Mumby joins AP as European sales manager for ENPS

The Associated Press has appointed Clive Mumby as European sales manager for ENPS.

Mumby joins Associated Press from Quantel. With more than 25 years of experience in broadcast and visual media, Mumby has covered most disciplines, from camera work and location ENG editing to directing and high-end effects editing.

In recent years, Mumby has been closely involved in the transition from tape- to file-based workflow of major news providers, including the BBC and Sky News in the UK, ARD in Germany and NRK Norway.

See Associated Press/ENPS at NAB Show Booth SU2002.