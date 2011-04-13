Clearlake Capital Acquires Majority Share in 3ality Digital

BURBANK and SANTA MONICA, CALIF.: Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. led and sponsored the recapitalization of 3ality Digital, the 3D production specialist in Burbank. The transaction gave Clearlake a majority of the newly-issued preferred stock of the company. The investor will own a majority of the voting shares of 3ality Digital. 3ality Digital management also participated in the transaction. Additional terms were not disclosed.



Behdad Eghbali, a founding partner at Clearlake, and Prashant Mehrotra, a vice president at Clearlake, have joined 3ality’s board as a result of the transaction. Headwaters MB acted as financial advisor to Clearlake for the investment.



3ality Digital’s technology is being used on “The Amazing Spider-Man,” now in production. It was also used in the 3D U2 concert, the first 3D broadcast of an NFL game in December of 2008 and the 2009 BCS Championship Game. 3ality also equipped Sky for its Jan. 31, 2010 3D soccer debut, and participated in other sporting events since.