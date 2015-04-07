Clear-Com to Show Trio of Products at 2015 NAB Show

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Clear-Com, a provider of communications technology and services, will showcase three of its latest products at the upcoming 2015 NAB Show. On display will be its FreeSpeak II wireless intercom system, its LQ Series and the upgraded V-Series user panels.

Debuting at the NAB Show, FreeSpeak II is a digital wireless intercom system for large scale deployments. It operates in multiple license-free DECT bands from 1.897-1.933GHz. FreeSpeak can serve as a standalone system or combine with Eclipse HX matrices.

Clear-Com’s recently released LQ series features IP interface devices for linking intercom and audio systems across long distances over IP networks. The LQ series come with either two-wire or four-wire options and help to eliminate lengthy audio cable runs.

Through the Eclipse HX v8.0 configuration software, the V-series user panels now operate as fully functional intercom user panels and as multi-channel audio gateways. Each panel now supports up to 3x audio channels, typically 1x Intercom and 2x Auxiliary audio channels per panel. All channels are G.722 encoded to provide 7 KHz audio bandwidth audio and are fully integrated into the V-series Audio mixer.

The 2015 NAB Show will run from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.