Clear-Com Provides Comms for Japan's KTV

OSAKA, JAPAN—Japanese broadcaster Kansai Telecasting Corporation has ordered a unified communications infrastructure for its remote productions from Clear-Com. The Eclipse-PiCo Digital Matrix Systems and V-Series Intercom Panels have been installed in KTV’s mobile production vehicles and integrated with the station’s other communication systems. This has enabled crew in the field to communicate and collaborate effectively with those in the studio.



The Eclipse-PiCo’s compact 1RU design makes it ideal for mobile production vehicles where space is limited. The V-Series 12-key lever control panels are set in the vehicles’ program director, switcher and video engineer positions. Its matrix systems are also integrated with KTV’s other communications equipment, such VHF, UHF and four-way radios. By connecting the Eclipse-PiCo system in each van with a variety of other systems, reliable communications coverage has been extended to KTV production space. KTV is also able to integrate future purchases with the current Eclipse-PiCo systems.



“We were already using an Eclipse-PiCo in one van in our fleet. When it came time to upgrade our other vans, we decided to continue with Clear-Com since our existing system has performed flawlessly and our staff members are familiar with its capabilities,” said Yasuhiro Asakura, KTV production engineering department media engineer.



KTV provides viewers with drama, sports, news, documentary and variety programming, as well as live entertainment and mobile content, as well as feature films. The Eclipse Configuration Software enables the staff to adjust the system setup and customize communication groups for each of the productions.



“With the Eclipse-PiCo, crew members are able to collaborate smoothly across all their production spaces,” says Koji Kashimoto, Director of MTC’s Osaka office. “They also have significant control over their systems with ECS, can handle the unexpected quickly and are able to work with great efficiency.”