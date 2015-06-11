Cisco Pursues Cloud2Cloud

SAN DIEGO, CALIF.—Cisco announced that it’s partnering with 35 independent software vendors to connect a global network of clouds into an “Intercloud.” The Cisco Intercloud Fabric initiative intends to support flexible workload placement and consistent network and security policies across public and private cloud environments.

Cisco Intercloud Fabric now has more than 100 customers and 65 partners worldwide. Ten partners—Cirrity, Datalink, iland, Long View, Peak 10, Presidio, QTS, Quest, Sungard Availability Services and Virtustream have announced new hybrid cloud services built on Cisco Intercloud Fabric. Cisco also announced that KPIT Technologies, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, and the Salvation Army are using Cisco Intercloud Fabric to implement a single operational model across dev/test, quality assurance and production environments.



To help businesses capture the cloud opportunities presented by the so-called “Internet of Things,” Cisco is partnering with 35 ISVs across three key areas: next-generation developer platforms, big data and analytics, and IoE cloud services.

Cisco plans to open the Intercloud Marketplace in fall of 2015.



The first wave of new Cisco Intercloud Marketplace application developers and service partners include ActiveState, Apprenda, Basho, Chef, Citrix, CliQr, Cloud Enabled, CloudBerry Lab, Cloudera, Cloudify, CloudLink, Couchbase, CTERA, Datadog, Davra Networks, desktopsites, Druva, Egnyte, ElasticBox, F5 Networks, Hortonworks, Informatica, MapR, MongoDB, Moonwalk, Nirmata, Panzura, Pegasystems, Platfora, Sanovi, ScaleArc, Skytree, StoAmigo, Talisen Technologies and Zenoss.