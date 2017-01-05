Cisco Opens Infinite Video Platform to Developers

LAS VEGAS—The unofficial ribbon cutting ceremony for Cisco’s new Infinite Video Platform Labs took place at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, but the new community is designed to have a global impact.

IVP Labs looks to define the future of the consumer video experience by allowing participating customers to test new features with users before making them generally available. Customers and end users can provide feedback in the development of these features, as well as the IVP roadmap. IVP Labs will use IVP’s development approach, built-in A-B testing capabilities, and a modular microservice-based architecture.

Cisco has also announced that YES, an Israel-based provider of multichannel television via satellite, as one of the first customers for IVP Labs. Cisco and YES are displaying a feature that delivers personalized user interfaces that was designed and tested through IVP Labs at CES.

Rajeev Raman, senior director of product and strategy, service provider video software, at Cisco says that the IVP Labs is releasing new features about every two weeks and that its aim is “to create a community in which our customers—and their customers—can directly contribute to shape the IVP roadmap and help define the future of video.