Cineo Lighting Makes the Grade at Dartmouth College

HANOVER, N.H.—The creation of a new studio for educational content at Dartmouth College required a new set of lights, so to take on that task the school’s Media Production Group went with Cineo Lighting. Specifically, the school went with three HS2 Wave and six Maverick fixtures to fill out the 35x26-foot space.

The HS2 is a high-powered fixture that Dartmouth is using to create a daylight balanced lighting package. The lights can also be controlled wireless via DMX, enabling users to remote control them through an iPad app.

The Maverick mid-powered fixtures are used for chroma keying as it comes with chroma green phosphor panels to light a 14x10-foot green curtain.

Both lighting fixtures come with Remote Phosphor Technology.