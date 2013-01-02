Cinegy to host first Cinegy Technical Conference

Cinegy is set to host its first Cinegy Technical Conference, taking place in Munich, Germany, Feb. 26 - 27, 2013.

Event Highlights include: 2013 Roadmap, Overview of version 9.5; and practical product presentations. To attend the Cinegy Technical Conference 2013 please contact Cinegy.

Cinegy recently announced interoperability with U.K. Digital Production Partnership constrained iteration of the AMWA AS-11 file specification. AS-11 specifies a formal structure for MXF OP1a media files to be delivered to broadcasters and service providers for eventual playout.