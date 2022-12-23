CineGear Announces 2023 New York Expo

CineGear has announced that its CineGear Expo New York event will take place March 10-11, 2023 in Industry City, the fast-growing production hub along the Brooklyn Upper Bay waterside. Local and international vendors will be on hand demoing their latest equipment for film and TV production. Attendees can connect with colleagues to catch up and discuss the most recent cutting-edge developments. Both days will feature panels and educational series led by leaders in the field.

Guests can experience CineGear Expo’s trademark show booths. The list will include the top camera, lens, grip, and lighting mainstays, in addition to Industry City-based AbelCine, renowned providers of gear, services and technology for creators, Mike Bauman’s popular Lux Lighting, as well as newcomer The Garage, with innovative motion control and robotic systems.

The historic Industry City complex in Sunset Park has become home to numerous motion picture technology companies and is a melting pot for creatives. It is poised to become New York’s preeminent filmmaking educational center. The location also offers an entertaining complex of international eateries, bars, breweries and factories, with ample outdoor and indoor spaces—all within view of the Manhattan skyline.

Located between Long Island City, Brooklyn and Manhattan, easy commuter access and ample parking is available. Early admission to CineGear Expo New York is free at: https://www.cinegearexpo.com/ny-expo/ (opens in new tab)