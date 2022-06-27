Cinedigm Launches The Elvis Presley Channel

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Cinedigm Corp. has expanded its free-ad supported streaming channel offerings with the launch of The Elvis Presley Channel.

The new FAST streaming channel was launched in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises, LLC and ABG Entertainment and features Elvis Presley films and specials along with additional movies, series and lifestyle programming inspired by Elvis.

New, original series are also in development, the companies said.

At launch in the U.S., the channel’s backers said that The Elvis Presley Channel is accessible on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices and online, reaching more than 100 million devices, including LG Channels, Amazon Freevee, VIZIO WatchFree+, Comcast's Xumo, Plex, Allen Media Group's Local Now and Dish Network's Sling TV.

In addition, the Xfinity What to Watch channel on XUMO will feature a curated collection of films and documentaries from Cinedigm's Elvis channel during primetime starting the weekend of July 2, and continuing weekly throughout the rest of July.

"Elvis Presley is an iconic performer whose global appeal transcends across generations and a diverse range of fans," said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "We see his ongoing influence today in music, movies, fashion and culture. Building on this expansive legacy, The Elvis Presley Channel will provide compelling programs, including exclusive and eclectic original series and specials, across a variety of concert, documentary and scripted content genres. With the channel, we aim to not only thrill current fans and showcase Elvis' influences and demonstrate enduring impact but to engage new generations of fans through our curated and creative program line-up."

The launch comes at a time when Warner Bros. Pictures' has released the big-screen drama, “Elvis” and Graceland is planning to welcome fans from around the world to Memphis as they honor the 45th anniversary of Elvis's passing with Elvis Week 2022 from August 9 - August 17.

Additionally, Netflix is slated to launch the Elvis animated action-comedy series "Agent King" and Sony has two Elvis albums planned later this year.

"We are thrilled for fans to immerse themselves in Elvis' world with the launch of The Elvis Presley Channel," said Matt Abruzzo, senior director of brand management, entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, LLC. "The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and when it comes to serving enthusiastic fan bases, no one does it better than Cinedigm."

The launch of The Elvis Presley Channel continues Cinedigm's expansion of its portfolio of free and subscription-based streaming channels.

These include such brands as AsianCrush (pan-Asian), Bloody Disgusting (horror), Cocoro (kids/family), Comedy Dynamics (comedy), CONtv (fan culture), CONtv anime (anime), Crime Hunters (crime and paranormal), Dove Channel (family), Docurama (documentaries), El Rey Network (Latinx), Fandor (movies), Film Detective (classic film and TV), KMTV (K-pop), Lonestar (western), Midnight Pulp (horror/thriller/action), MyTime Movie Network (women), Real Madrid TV (football), RetroCrush (classic anime), Screambox (horror), So...Real (reality), The Bob Ross Channel (featuring 350+ episodes of the iconic public television series, The Joy of Painting), The Country Network (country music lifestyle TV), and The Only Way Is Essex (real-life soap).