Cinedigm Launches RetroCrush on Samsung TV Plus

LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm Corp. has announced that its anime channel RetroCrush has launched on Samsung TV Plus free ad-supported streaming television service.

The free-ad supported RetroCrush features content from the golden age of anime with more than 190 series and 60 feature films from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

“Having previously launched The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, The Dove Channel and Midnight Pulp as FAST channels on Samsung Smart TVs, we are thrilled to add one of our most popular channels to the Samsung TV Plus offering,” John Stack, senior director of business development at Cinedigm. “Anime continues to be one of the most sought-after genres for children and adults alike and we look forward to Samsung TV Plus viewers discovering our premium anime films and series.”

Samsung TV Plus offers nearly 250 free ad-supported channels of news, sports, and entertainment on its Samsung Smart TVs.