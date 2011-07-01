Chyron appoints new senior account executive

Chyron recently announced the appointment of Christina Thomas as senior account executive for the company's U.S. West Coast sales team. Under her new role, Thomas will be responsible for building and executing strategic sales plans in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana, Alaska and Wyoming.

Thomas brings experience and knowledge gained from a career in television news production and journalism before successfully migrating into a broadcast sales role. Before joining Chyron, Thomas served as West Coast area manager for Digital Broadcast. While at Digital Broadcast, she managed and developed master control, news and archiving sales opportunities with a variety of broadcast and media clients. Previously, Thomas was a newscast producer at KBAK-TV.