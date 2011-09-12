Chyron Announces First Axis World Graphics Customer from IBC



AMSTERDAM: At this year’s IBC gathering, Chyron announced the first contract for their Axis World Graphics on-air solution.



Sky Sports News will feature the platform in their new West London headquarters. The full setup includes a BlueNet workflow with Chyron's CAMIO graphics management servers, iSQ remote monitoring and playout application and 10 fully configured HyperX3.1 systems to support streamlined graphics creation.



"We decided to work with Chyron because we felt the company's product was the best suited to a news operation working with a high volume of data," said Darren Long, director of operations at Sky Sports News, in a press release.



The Axis order workflow organizes tasks, gathering graphics orders from a news team spread across numerous floors and delivering it to the graphics staff. Completed work is moved into the running order for display on-air.



Chyron is demonstrating Axis World Graphics at booth 7.D11.



