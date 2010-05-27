Chyron and YES Team Up for Opening Day



Chyron recently inked a deal with the Yankees Entertainment and Sports (YES) Network to help provide a new graphic look for the team’s 2010 season.



The digital and broadcast graphics solutions provider, building on a five-year partnership with the network, will implement the graphics package crafted by award-winning motion graphics design firm MFactor. Within a matter of weeks, Chyron’s Creative Services Team completed a monumental task that would’ve normally required months.



“The turn-around time was remarkable, and there was absolutely no compromise in quality,” remarked Ed Delaney, vice president of operations for YES Network. “The feedback on the package that we’ve gotten from industry colleagues and viewers has been overwhelmingly positive.”



