Church and Richer Named NAB Engineering Achievement Award Recipients

Steve Church

The National Association of Broadcasters announced on March 1 that this year’s NAB Engineering Achievement Award will be presented to Steve Church, founder and CEO of Telos Systems, and Mark Richer, president of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC).





Mark Richer Church introduced the first use of an MPEG Layer 3 (MP3) technology in a broadcast product in 1993. He is also the co-inventor of the Livewire technology for routing and transmitting audio via IP technology and has authored numerous papers on audio coding and telecommunications.



Richer has overseen ATSC operations for the past 10 years and helped steer the television industry through the change to digital broadcasting last year. He has also served as chairman of the working group on system testing and evaluation for the FCC Advisory Committee on Advanced Television Service. His career includes 16 years with the Public Broadcasting Service.



These radio and television awards for engineering achievement will be presented at the 2010 NAB Show during the April 14 NAB Technology Luncheon event.



