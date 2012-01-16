Chrosziel Signs Exclusive Distribution Deal in China

HEIMSTETTEN, GERMANY: Shanghai Transvision Photographic, a manufacturer of professional accessories for photo and video cameras in China, will open a showroom for Chrosziel products. Transvision operates two factories located in Shanghai and Suzhou. Shanghai Transvision Photographic will open large showroom in the city center of Shanghai in February, showcasing its own KIPON and Chrosziel’s products.



Chrosziel develops and manufactures accessories and test equipment for professional video, television and movie cameras. The company was founded in 1973 in Munich, and launched its first product in 1974, a patented fluid zoom lens drive.



