China’s Wuhan TV Goes HD With Blackmagic Design

BEIJING—After starting to broadcast HD in 2012, China’s Wuhan TV has opened up its first fully HD studio and equipped it with a workflow of Blackmagic Design equipment. The broadcaster has stocked its 280 square meter studio with Blackmagic Studio Camera 4Ks, ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K, ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K, Teranex 2Ds, Universal Videohub 72, SmartScope Duo and a range of OpenGear converters. Wuhan TV will use the studio to produce its live news program.

All sources both inside and outside the studio, including the five Blackmagic Studio Cameras 4Ks, are connected to the ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K and Universal Videohub 72, serving as a video router that handles the signal management throughout the studio as well as a redundant unit for the ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K switcher. Outside feeds go through the Teranex 2D for frame sync, audio deembedding and standard conversions when needed. The resulting signal is sent to both the ATEM switcher and Universal Videohub via the two outputs on the Teranex 2D.

The studio then uses the ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K switcher to mix the program feed from the ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K with feeds from character generators and graphic systems. One Universal Videohub 72 port is dedicated to outputting a backup feed, which along with the program feed from the ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K goes into a failsafe routing switch. A Blackmagic OpenGear Converter Audio to SDI embeds audio feed from the audio mixer to the feed output by the failsafe switch.

In addition, a HyperDeck Studio records the master and serves as a source connected via the Teranex 2D to both the ATEM switcher and Universal Videohub 72; ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel and an ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel control the ATEM switchers, respectively; and a SmartScope Duo 4K was installed for technical waveform monitoring.

All the products have 4K capability, allowing the studio to be future-ready.