Chile’s MegaTV Goes With Dalet Unified News Operations

NEW YORK—MegaTV, a Chilean broadcaster, has revamped its operations to support its traditional broadcast structure as well as new-generation digital and social media news production and distribution. To do so, it has chosen to implement the Dalet Unified News Operations platform, powered by Dalet Galaxy MAM, orchestration and editorial system for news production and distribution.

With Dalet Unified News Operations, MegaTV’s journalists, reporters and producers can share assignments, stories and assets by accessing a single system and toolset via configurable workspaces. They can extend these services into the field with Dalet WebSpace and Dalet On-the-Go mobile app. Using the Dalet Social Media Panel, users will also be able to plan, produce and deliver content to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Dalet Brio helps with ingest and playout of live news shows; Dalet AmberFin media processing platform is used for transcoding. Through Dalet Xtend, Adobe Premiere Pro CC is available to craft content packages. All of these are native or coupled compontents of the Dalet Galxy.

Dalet has worked with MegaTV since 2012.