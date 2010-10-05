Child Returned Following Amber Alert

FRESNO, CALIF.: An eight-year-old girl forcibly abducted from her family’s front yard was found safe this week after authorities issued Amber Alerts. Elisa Cardenas disappeared around 8:30 p.m. Monday from her home in Fresno, according to AP. Amber Alerts were issued early Tuesday morning by the States of California and Nevada, as authorities had reason to believe the abductor was taking Cardenas to Reno. CodeAmber.org said no reason was given for why authorities believed Reno to be a destination.



The alerts were cancelled by mid-morning on Tuesday after Cardenas was found safe at a home in central Fresno. Authorities said she had been playing in the yard with six other children Monday evening when a stranger approached and lured her into his truck. The vehicle was captured on surveillance video. Authorities tracked it down and detained the suspect.



Amber Alerts arose from legislation enacted seven years ago directing the use the broadcast Emergency Alert System infrastructure to issue immediate bulletins on abducted children. Last year, 207 Amber Alerts were issued in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands involving 263 children, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Of the 207, 166 cases resulted in a recovery, 45 of which were attributed directly to Amber Alerts.

-- Deborah D. McAdams