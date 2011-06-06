Chello expands Spanish HD coverage

Chello Multicanal has expanded its Spanish facility to provide HDTV services with the help of the Tedial Tarsys Media Asset Management (MAM) and Ficus Business Process Manager (BPM) systems. These will enable Chello's production site in Madrid to be integrated with the transmission facility in Barcelona for workflow.

Production for all of Chello Multicanal's HD programming is carried out in its Madrid facility using Final Cut Pro, a new addition to its existing Avid suites. Once complete, the edited material is sent to the Barcelona facility for quality control, transmission and archive using the Tedial systems. This is the next phase of Chello's digitization project that began in 2007 when the Tedial systems were first installed. The Tedial MAM and BPM systems are now at the core of Chello Multicanal's facilities allowing material to be moved seamlessly between Madrid and Barcelona.

Tedial supplies enterprise-level integration platforms allowing broadcasters like Chello to exploit file-based workflows by optimizing and automating operational processes.